Cellvera Appoints Mexico’s Former Influenza Tzar Prof. Alejandro Macías as Chair of Favipiravir Advisory Board
USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cellvera, a commercial-stage biotech company focused on developing and commercializing antiviral therapies to transform patients’ lives; announces the appointment of Prof. Alejandro Macías, Mexico’s former Influenza Tzar, as Chair of their Favipiravir Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Dr. Alejandro Macías Hernández, a research professor at the University of Guanajuato, attached to the Division of Health Sciences, was recognized as one of the 300 Mexican leaders in 2021 for his outstanding contribution to science. Dr. Macías is one of the great authorities in the country in the field of virology. He is continuously highlighted in Mexico for his contribution to disseminating scientific information about the pandemic through media and social networks.
Dr. Alejandro Macías is a Medical Surgeon who graduated from the University of Guanajuato (UG), where he is currently a research professor. He is a specialist in Internal Medicine and Infectology, a member of the National System of Researchers (SNI) level 3, and the author of more than 100 national and international publications on infections.
While Dr. Macías will contribute to the global strategy, Mexico is the first Latin American market Cellvera sought approval for Qifenda. This strategic choice opens up nine other countries to fast-track Qifenda regulatory approvals.
Cellvera’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Richard Kaszynski, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Macías as Chair of our SAB. He brings a wealth of valuable insights into therapeutic development and decades of domain-specific scientific knowledge to influenza, infectology, and virology. The team at Cellvera is looking forward to working with Dr. Macías, who has tremendous scientific expertise that will be instrumental in advancing our global development programs.”
Cellvera’s newly appointed Scientific Advisory Board Chair, Dr. Alejandro Macías, said, “It is an honor to Chair Cellvera’s SAB. I have been following the company’s impressive progress in developing Favipriavir as a treatment for COVID-19. I look forward to contributing to their development of a range of clinical development initiatives. Cellvera is genuinely at the forefront of developing an antiviral treatment for the COVID-19 pandemic.
I look forward to partnering with the team as we leverage the clinical capabilities of Favipiravir.”
About Cellvera:
Cellvera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral therapies and monitoring tools to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases.
Leveraging the Company’s deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleotide chemistry, biology, biochemistry and virology, Cellvera has built a nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases.
Currently, Cellvera is focused on the clinical and commercial development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).
Driven to Discover. Cellvera’s team includes PhDs in computational biology, biochemistry, and chemistry, as well as senior software engineers.
About Global Response Aid (GRA)
Agility (KSE/DFM: AGLTY), one of the world’s leading logistics companies and CELLVERA, an innovative pharma research, development and commercialization company based in Dubai, established Global Response Aid (GRA) to address the market challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and other threats to public health. GRA delivers innovative, effective healthcare solutions through a range of pharmaceutical products and technology platforms. It works closely with governments, regulatory authorities, hospitals, clinics, healthcare providers, life sciences companies, NGOs and public institutions to develop strategies that allow them to tackle public health challenges.
For more information: www.globalresponseaid.com
About FUJIFILM
FUJIFILM Corporation, Tokyo, Japan is one of the major operating companies of FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation. The company brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2020, the company had global revenues of $21 billion, at an exchange rate of 109 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship.
For more information holdings.fujifilm.com
