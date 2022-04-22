Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 4600 Block of South Capitol Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

At approximately 1:30 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 23 year-old Dominque Davis of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).