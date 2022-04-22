Arrest Made in Carjacking, Robbery, and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce an arrest has been made in reference to Carjacking, Robbery, and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offenses that occurred in the District. The offenses are listed below.

Theft One (Stolen Auto) : Unit block of M Street Northeast, on March 27, 2022 CCN 22042392

Armed Robbery (Gun) : 900 block of G Street, Northwest, on March 27, 2022 CCN 22042487

Unarmed Carjacking : 1300 block of 4th Street, Northeast, on March 27, 2022 CCN 22042478

Attempted Armed Carjacking and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Hammer) : 900 block of 12 th Street, Northeast, on April 7, 2022 CCN 22048352

Assault with Intent to Commit Robbery : 700 block of 19 th Street, Northeast, on April 11, 2022 CCN 22050469

Armed Carjacking (Gun) : 1600 block of D Street, Southeast, on April 12, 2022 CCN 22050983

Unarmed Carjacking: 1400 Oates Street, Northeast, on April 12, 2022 CCN 22051030

Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun): 1300 G Street, Northeast, on April 17, 2022 CCN 22053391

Theft One (Stolen Auto): Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast, on April 19, 2022 CCN 22054031

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): Unit block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest, on April 19, 2022 CCN 22054479

Armed Carjacking (Gun): 1400 H Street, Northeast, on April 19, 2022 CCN 22054490

On Thursday, April 21, 2022, a 13 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged in the above offenses.

These cases remain under investigation.

