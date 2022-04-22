Bamboo Airways names new vice president

VIETNAM, April 22 - Nguyễn Ngọc Trọng (sixth from the right) was appointed as vice chairman of the board of directors of Bamboo Airways. — Photo courtesy of Bamboo Airways

HÀ NỘI — Bamboo Airways has announced the election of Nguyễn Ngọc Trọng, deputy general director of Bamboo Airways, as vice chairman of the board of directors.

Trọng was born in 1957. He holds a Master's degree in Science with more than 40 years of experience in the field of aviation. Before coming to Bamboo Airways in early 2018, he spent many years as deputy general director of Vietnam Airlines.

The appointment of senior personnel is also part of the plan to consolidate the entire leadership to meet the strategic direction and expansion plans of Bamboo Airways.

Previously, the airline also appointed Đặng Tất Thắng as its new president.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam reports that Bamboo Airways is the only domestic airline to record a positive flight growth rate over the same period in the first quarter of this year. It is also the most punctual among the three largest airlines in Việt Nam.

The carrier aims to complete the international five-star standard aviation service, promote the expansion of the flying network scale to 80 domestic routes and 40 international routes. — VNS