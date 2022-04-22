Virtual competition to seek for young talents in snacking industry

VIETNAM, April 22 -

Mondelēz International organises the “Taste The Future Business Challenge” virtual competition to seek talents in snacking industry. — Photo courtesy of Mondelēz International

HCM CITY — Snack company Mondelēz International has launched a virtual business competition for Southeast Asia called ‘Taste The Future Business Challenge’.

Aimed at preparing younger generations to respond to the snacking industry's future challenges, it will takes place until June 2022 and is open to all undergraduate and post-graduate students with the best qualifications in the Southeast Asia region.

Lê An Bình, company’s People Lead Vietnam, explains, Mondelēz International will always adapt to trends and evolving consumer needs. And consumers increasingly expect more from their favourite Mondelez International brands such as OREO cookies, Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate, Cosy biscuits, Tang powdered beverage, Halls candy, and Kinh Đô mooncakes.

“Understanding the trends through this competition, participants can hone their creative and consumer mindset by empathising and walking in the users’ shoes through the Design Thinking process,” said Bình.

The Taste The Future Business Challenge is a virtual championship across Southeast Asia where students are invited to learn how to creatively solve “wicked” problems through design thinking. This competition is open for top caliber students across universities in Southeast Asia and offers a very distinctive value proposition for participating students that could make a big impact in Mondelēz International. Students can access learning labs on creative problem solving using design thinking across various stages – empathy, define, ideate, prototype and test. Successful students also stand to win a wide array of rewards including attractive cash prizes as well as many training programmes organised by the company.

The competition has two local stages, with elimination at each stage and successful teams will be invited to present their prototypes in a country-level showdown. Country champions will represent their respective countries in the Southeast Asia showdown with Mondelēz International Southeast Asia leadership team. The winning team will have the opportunity to earn amazing gadgets, cash rewards, a signature trophy and a fast-tracked entry into our Management Trainee and Internship programmes.

“We believe diversity fosters innovation. We encourage diversity in the participating teams, from university background, courses, gender, age and thought,” said Bình. — VNS