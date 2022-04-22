Việt Nam starts e-invoice programme nationwide

VIETNAM, April 22 -

Prime Minister Phạm Mình Chính (centre) at an event to start the country's e-invoice programme. — VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang

HÀ NỘI — Electronic invoices, or e-invoices, play a vital role in creating a transparent and fair business environment, a more streamlined administrative process, higher productivity, and are an integral part of Việt Nam's national strategy for digitalisation.

Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc made the statement during an event in Hà Nội held to start a nationwide e-invoice programme.

With the introduction of an info portal for taxpayers outside of Việt Nam and the EtaxMobile app, the country's tax authority has significantly improved its ability to oversee and manage online commercial activities and tax procedures. Taxpayers now have been granted access to easier ways to proceed with their tax applications using mobile platforms.

"The new apps have played an important role in convincing businesses to switch to using e-invoices. It was our conclusion after a short but successful pilot e-invoice programme," said the minister.

Speaking at the event, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said digitalisation is the next step in Việt Nam's national development strategy, in line with the global movement.

The PM said tax reform remains a key objective for the Government and the tax authorities can count on the Government's support for modernisation. Chính said the ministry's e-invoices are to have a profound impact on the transparency and effectiveness of the country's tax regime, while helping cut costs and improve the business environment.

He urged the ministry and the general department to help raise awareness of the benefits of using e-invoices and provide additional support for small- and medium-sized and household businesses to make the transition.

According to the General Department of Taxation, all businesses included in the pilot programme have moved to use e-invoices. The department said the next phase of the programme will be implemented on an even larger scale covering all localities across the country.

Cao Anh Tuấn, head of the general department, said the department has set a goal to help all businesses move to e-invoices by the end of June. In the meantime, the general department will continue to improve its technology and infrastructure to ensure uninterrupted operations. VNS