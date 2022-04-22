DOT News Release: HNL RUNWAY 4R TEMPORARILY CLOSED

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) alerts residents that runway 4R at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will be closed every weekday from 4 p.m. until 11:59 p.m. starting on Monday, April 25 thru Friday, April 29.

The closure is for standard maintenance on the runway. During the closure, incoming planes will be routed to runway 8L which will lead to more noise over the Ewa plain.

HDOT appreciates the public’s patience while the needed repairs are being made.

###