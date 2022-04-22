04/21/22-HEARING TO BE HELD ON THE RECOMMENDED DESIGNATION OF THE LAHAINA AQUIFER AS A SURFACE AND GROUND WATER AREA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

HEARING TO BE HELD ON THE RECOMMENDED DESIGNATION OF THE LAHAINA AQUIFER AS A SURFACE AND GROUND WATER AREA

(Honolulu) – The Commission on Water Resource Management (CWRM) will be holding a public hearing to receive testimony on the recommendation to designate the Lahaina Aquifer Sector, Maui as a Surface Water and Ground Water Management Area in accordance with Hawaii Revised statutes.

The state water code authorizes CWRM to designate water management areas for regulation where the Commission, after research and investigations, and consultation with the appropriate county mayor, county council, and county board of water supply, and after public hearing and published noticed, finds that the water resources of the areas may be threatened.

The hearing is open to the public and will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday April 26, 2022, in the Keopuolani Hall at Waiola Church, 535 Wainee St., Lahaina, HI 96761

All interested persons are urged to attend the hearing and submit comments, orally or in writing. Written testimony should be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to the Commission on Water Resource Management, State Department of Land and Natural Resources, PO Box 621, Honolulu, Hawaii 96809, or faxed to 808-587-0219 no later than April 26, 2022.

Individuals requiring special accommodations at the public hearing are asked to contact the CWRM (at the above address or phone 808-587-0214) at least three days in advance of the hearing to indicate if they have special needs that require accommodation.

Information related to the proposed designation, including staff submittals, presentations, and Draft Findings of Fact, is available online on the CWRM website:

https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/cwrm/groundwater/gwma/lahaina/

More information on the hearing:

https://files.hawaii.gov/dlnr/cwrm/notice/2022/nt20220323.pdf

