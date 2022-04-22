Submit Release
56 Years of “Peaceful, Loving and Kind” – Now Your Help Is Needed

PCA Yard Sale April 23rd

This motto was taught to K-8 students at Penn Christian Academy for 5 decades, but Covid and other struggles have placed this community partner towards closing.

NORRISTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Saturday, April 23, 2022 from 8am to 4pm, PCA will host a Yard Sale fundraiser at the school’s location 50 W Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401. This is just the start of a larger fundraising effort to keep this community treasure open.

Recently, you may have heard that our school is scheduled to close due to tremendous financial challenges. While we are addressing this with a change in the administrative staff and professional advice from our new legal and accounting team, we are seeking support from our alumni families and the greater community.

PCA has always been a place where families come together to educate our children in a peaceful, loving and kind environment. We provide a Christian Education in an environment where all are welcome. The founding headmaster Richard G. Johnson, always had the vision that the school would be a place to “minister to the whole child.” Come by and learn more – in addition to raising funds, we are seeking to increase enrollment to 150 students.

Funds that are raised will go towards utility costs, retaining teachers, failing roof and 60+ year old boiler replacement.

Here are ways you may donate:
• Make a donation online at www.pennchristian.org/fundraising/
• Checks and Money Orders may be written to “PENN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY” - Address: Penn Christian Academy, Attn: Fundraising, 50 W. Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA 19401
• Attend our Yard Sale and other upcoming events

As a 501(c)3 organization, donations are tax deductible.

For more information or to schedule a sponsorship appointment, please email fundraising@pennchristian.org

PCA Parents Committee John Cureton
Penn Christian Academy
+1 610-279-6628
fundraising@pennchristian.org
