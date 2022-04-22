DLNR News Release: GOV. IGE PROCLAIMS VOLUNTEER WEEK HAWAIʻI

(Honolulu) – Governor David Ige today proclaimed April 17 – 23 as Volunteer Week Hawai’i to celebrate the work volunteers do across the state. “Having people work in the community is probably the best way to get them to be invested in our community,” Governor Ige said. “It really is an honor and a privilege to work side-by-side with so many organizations to take care of this place we call home.”

Diamond Head State Monument teamed up with local non-profit Kanu Hawaii to continue to expand and further develop Diamond Head’s native garden. Cassandra Springer is an Interpretive Technician at Diamond Head and explained to the Governor and First Lady they would be planting two Abutilon menziesii (Ko’oloa ‘Ula), a rare and endangered species.

“Dawn and I are really honored to be part of this Earth Day Volunteer Event. Diamond Head is one of Oahu’s most visited destinations and we truly appreciate the volunteer effort that Kanu Hawaii organized.”

Volunteer Week Hawaii launched in 2018 as the local take on National Volunteer Week. National Volunteer Week was initiated under President Richard Nixon in 1974.

