PSD News Release: NATIONAL CRIME VICTIMS’ RIGHTS WEEK AT HONOLULU HALE

HONOLULU – Every year, millions of Americans are affected by crime. April 24-30th is National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), a time to celebrate progress achieved, raise awareness of victims’ rights and services, and stand with our families, neigh­bors, friends, and colleagues whose lives have been for­ever altered by crime.

This year’s theme is Rights, Access, Equity, for All Victims. The theme underscores the importance of helping crime survivors find their justice by:

enforcing victims’ rights,

expanding access to services, and

ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

In observance of NCVRW, the Department of Public Safety, the Crime Victim Compensation Commission, the Hawai’i Paroling Authority, the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, City & County of Honolulu, and the National Crime Victims’ Rights Week Coalition are hosting an in-person Proclamation Ceremony and Pop-Up Resource Fair at the Honolulu Hale Courtyard (530 S. King Street) on Monday, April 25th, 2022, from 11:30 to 4:00 PM. The event will include presentations from State and City officials, victim/survivor stories, and the contribution of various victim service agencies that will be available to provide information about their agencies and the services provided to crime victims.

Please bring the names of Crime Victims and Survivors to be displayed on our “Tribute Wall” at the event. We are also asking participants to bring flowers for the “Floral Tribute” to honor crime victims and survivors.

Participating Agencies:

Adult Friends for Youth

City of County of Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney – Victim Witness Kokua Services

Hawai’i Crime Victim Compensation Commission

The Department of Public Safety’s Victim Assistance Programs

The Department of the Attorney General – Criminal Justice Division

Domestic Violence Action Center

Hawai’i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)

Parents and Children Together

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Hawai’i

On Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 , a virtual candlelight vigil will be held via Zoom to commemorate crime victims, survivors, and their families throughout the state of Hawai’i. During NCVRW, we acknowledge crime victim awareness, celebrate the accomplishments of the victims’ rights movement, and reflect on how far we have come.

For more information on NCVRW events, please visit pavhawaii.com for direct links to upcoming events and other helpful resources.

For questions, please contact Leanna Bair at [email protected] or (808) 587-1142.

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD