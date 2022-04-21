When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 21, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Ice Cream/Frozen Dairy Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared peanuts Company Name: Turkey Hill Dairy Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

Company Announcement

CONESTOGA, Pa. (April 20, 2022) – Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pa., is recalling select 48 oz containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream because the product may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled products are limited to 385 containers of the following product and may have been purchased by consumers between 4/14/2022 and 4/19/2022:

Name of product : Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

: Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream Container size : 48 oz

: 48 oz UPC code : 020735420935

: 020735420935 Sell-by date: 03/02/2023 (Found marked on the bottom of the package)

This recall does not apply to any other UPC codes, “Sell-by” dates, sizes, or varieties of Turkey Hill Dairy products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered by a consumer who contacted Turkey Hill that select containers of Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream may have been inadvertently filled with Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream during production.

Turkey Hill Dairy has not received any reports of consumer illness to date and is conducting this recall in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All retail stores that received the recalled products have been instructed to remove such products from their shelves. Consumers who have purchased the recalled products can return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY (1-800-693-2479), Monday – Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST.

Below is an image of the Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream and affected UPC Code and “Sell-by” date:

