Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable With Law Enforcement In San Antonio

TEXAS, April 21 - April 21, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable with law enforcement officials from the Bexar County area, where he reaffirmed his commitment to backing the blue. The Governor and law enforcement officials discussed the importance of bail reform and funding for police departments, and the Governor called for a constitutional amendment to expand bail reform in Texas. Governor Abbott and officials also discussed the border crisis and how law enforcement are playing a crucial role in the state's efforts to secure the border.   "Our law enforcement officers deserve more than gratitude — they deserve our support — which is why the State of Texas will always back the blue," said Governor Abbott. "We must never take for granted the service, sacrifice, and bravery of law enforcement, and I want every single member of law enforcement in Texas to know that they have a Governor that has their back. We will continue to ensure that our law enforcement officers across the state have the support and resources they need to keep our communities safe."    The Governor was joined for the roundtable by representatives from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bexar County Sheriff's Department, the Texas Anti-Gang Center, the Metro Police Department, and Southside ISD.   

