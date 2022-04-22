ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (April 22-25) - Multiple I-10 closures

PHOENIX – Drivers who use Interstate 10 in the Phoenix area should plan ahead for closures that will require detour routes this weekend (April 22-25) while work on freeway improvement projects is taking place, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, check on alternate routes and stay alert for work zones while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Eastbound I-10 closed between the SR 51 “Mini-Stack” and SR 143 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 25) for Salt River Project utility relocation and freeway improvement work. All eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third and 40th streets, including the southbound SR 51 ramps to eastbound I-10, will be closed . Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays . Allow extra travel time for travel to Sky Harbor Airport. Detour : Primary detour is eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) in the Tempe/Chandler areas and westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach eastbound I-10 beyond the closure.

Westbound I-10 closed between SR 143 and the I-17 "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (April 25) for SRP utility relocation and freeway improvement work. All westbound I-10 on-ramps between Elliot Road and 32nd Street closed. Westbound US 60 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Expect heavy traffic and delays. Detour: Drivers can consider detouring on eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in the Tempe area to reach Sky Harbor Airport and the downtown Phoenix area. Drivers in the East Valley also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in the West Valley.

Eastbound I-10 closed between Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) and 75th Avenue in the West Valley from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 25) for pavement improvement project. Southbound Loop 101 ramp to eastbound I-10 closed. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Fairway Drive, Avondale Boulevard and 99th Avenue also closed. Detour: Consider exiting ahead of the closure and using local routes, including eastbound McDowell or Buckeye roads. Once beyond the closure, drivers also can use southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the eastbound I-10 closure in the Sky Harbor Airport region (see first closure description above). Note: Drivers on eastbound I-10 approaching the Phoenix area in the West Valley with no plans to stop in Phoenix can avoid this closure by using SR 85 SB (Buckeye area) to I-8 EB and reconnect with I-10 in the Casa Grande area.

All I-17 on- and off-ramps at Greenway Road closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (April 25) for drainage project. Greenway Road also closed in both directions approaching I-17. Plan for frontage road closures (both directions) between Thunderbird and Greenway roads. Detour: Consider using Bell or Cactus roads while Greenway Road is closed. Consider using 19th or 35th avenues as north- or southbound alternate routes. Note: The southbound I-17 on-ramp at Thunderbird Road is closed at this time. Eastbound Greenway Road will remain closed at I-17 from 5 a.m. Monday to 9 p.m. Friday (April 29).

Loop 101 Price frontage roads (both directions) narrowed to one lane in areas between Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe and Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 p.m. Saturday (April 23) and from 11 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday (April 24) for pavement sealing. Expect intersection and brief driveway closures as the work progresses. Detour: Alternate routes include McClintock Drive and Dobson Road.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

