When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: April 20, 2022 FDA Publish Date: April 21, 2022 Product Type: Food & Beverages Produce Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Listeria monocytogenes contamination Company Name: T Fresh Company Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

T Fresh Company of City of Industry, CA is recalling its 7.5oz (200g) enoki mushrooms, Lot #6021053 grown in China, because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness.

Symptoms of listeria may include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. This bacteria can be completely destroyed and the risk of infection can be eliminated by thoroughly cooking foods at temperatures of 165°F (73.8°C).

Lot #6021053 was distributed from California and Texas to retail stores through produce distributors. The potential for contamination was noted after surveillance sampling by the CDPH revealed the presence of Listeria monocytegenes in 7.05oz (200g) packages of enoki mushroom. Product is packaged in a Light Blue & transparent plastic packaging, with " Yes" Logo for the 200g(7.5oz). Enoki mushrooms are white, stringy with small caps. The weight of the product is 7.5 oz (200g). The UPC barcode numbers are 825382736947 (200g), with no other codes.

The distribution of the product has been suspended. No infections or illnesses have been reported or confirmed. Consumers who have purchased our enoki mushrooms are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 626-968-2088 Monday to Friday, 9am to 3pm PST.

Mushrooms are fungi, meaning they are not vegetables or fruits. Consumers should never eat mushrooms raw. All surfaces, utensils or containers that are used for preparing mushrooms should be separated from other foods to avoid cross-contamination.