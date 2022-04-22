COFFEE SHOP MINISTRIES AUTHOR TALKS ABOUT REDEMPTION IN HIS LATEST BOOK
Dennis McIntyre releases his latest book Shackled Yet FreeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life truly is a journey; some days it favors people, other days it does not. And for Jake, the main character in "Shackled Yet Free," the latter happened way more often after his father left him and his mother. In a snap, everything changed for the worse and emptiness followed.
"Shackled Yet Free," published by Bennett Media and Marketing, is another of McIntyre’s encouraging writing, with the hopes of bringing its readers closer to the Lord and His kingdom. It is a short read with over 190 pages but is filled with countless wisdom.
It follows the story of Jake, whose father left when he was only four years old and his mother was pregnant. Before he could take it all in, he was already the man of the house. This then led him to destruction and emptiness, where the latter brought him to fall for drugs, violence, and problematic relationships. It was not long before he hit rock bottom and went to jail and felt hopeless. But just when he was sure that he was not getting better, he found redemption.
Dennis McIntyre is also the author of other religious and inspirational books, such as "Coffee Shop Ministries" and "Freedom Journey Free to Serve." He is a native of Rochester, New York, and a retired engineer. He also served as a technical writer for over 40 years before retiring and writing books. In 2020, he republished his first book "Legacy of Love," which was an autobiography, with Workbook Press.
Equipped for those who need some motivation in life, "Shackled Yet Free" is available in Kindle and paperback on Amazon.com. Readers can also reach out to Dennis McIntyre himself through his official website https://dennisamcintyre.com/.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other