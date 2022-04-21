Emergency Services Offered by the Montgomery County Crisis Center and Nueva Vida’s Latin Dance for Life will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America

MARYLAND, April 21 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Dual citizenship for children will also be discussed

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 21, 2022—The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Pedro Rodriguez, general consul of El Salvador; Pablo Rubio, therapist at the Montgomery County Crisis Center; and Astrid Jimenez, executive director of the non-profit organization Nueva Vida. The show will air tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM).

In this edition the General Consul of El Salvador Pedro Rodríguez will discuss the process of acquiring Salvadoran citizenship for children born abroad with a Salvadoran parent and invites eligible U.S. citizens to apply for their dual citizenship. Moreover, as we approach summer, the Consulate of El Salvador in Silver Spring is preparing for the high volume of passport renewals. In addition, Rodríguez will talk about the new virtual consulate with extended hours of operations to provide flexible hours to Salvadorans in the Washington metropolitan area.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for mental health support. Therapist Pablo Rubio will discuss the resources available for County residents experiencing a mental health crisis. The Crisis Center, which is run by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), provides free services 24 hours each day. Services are provided by telephone or in person and full crisis assessments and treatment referrals are also provided. Additionally, support for survivors of domestic violence is also available as well as Mobile Crisis Team (MCT) response.

Astrid Jimenez, executive director at Nueva Vida, will close the show. She will discuss the organization’s mission is to support and empower Latino families whose lives are affected by cancer and fulfill the needs of underserved communities by providing free medical services, treatment and care. To raise funds and continue helping vulnerable families, Nueva Vida will host the event “Bailatón por la Vida”, a Latin dance for life benefit. The event will be taking place on Saturday, April 23 at the Westfield Wheaton Mall from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The Montgomery County Council and Radio America have entered a partnership that provides the Latino community with key information on issues and programs. The partnership also provides a forum for residents to express their views and ask questions. The partnership includes the weekly one-hour show each Friday on the Washington metropolitan area’s most popular Spanish language station.

Each week, the show features host Marcela Rodriguez, Council program manager and public information officer, and guests talking about important issues before the Council and provides information about programs offered by Montgomery County to help residents.

Release ID: 22-172