Grassroots Carbon increases access for all to carbon credit market participation through new Patch-powered storefront

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- To celebrate Earth Day this year, Grassroots Carbon has opened a new storefront on their website as part of their mission to open access to all who wish to participate in the carbon credit market. Powered by Patch, a platform that connects businesses who want to offset their carbon footprint with project developers committed to removing carbon from the atmosphere, this storefront enables easy and rapid purchase of soil carbon credits that represent actual, measured drawdown and storage of atmospheric carbon.As a project developer, Grassroots Carbon is an aggregator, or assembler, of soil carbon credits. Grassroots Carbon supports individuals and businesses looking to reduce their carbon footprint through nature-based sequestration by supporting land stewards in the certification and sale of their soil carbon storage. Earlier this year, Grassroots Carbon distributed the first ever payments to American ranchers for soil carbon storage.With nearly 40% of the continental US dedicated to agriculture, but less than 3% of grazing lands using regenerative practices, Grassroots Carbon’s goal is to promote the adoption and improvement of regenerative practices on a scale to have huge impact. The implementation and/or improvement of regenerative ranching practices helps to revitalize degraded land and leads to larger atmospheric carbon capture and storage by building healthier soil, thereby supporting rural economies, improved biodiversity, improved water retention, and supporting a circular economy.Henk Mooiweer, CEO of Grassroots Carbon, said this new storefront is a monumental example of partners coming together to mitigate climate change, “Soil carbon storage has been demonstrated by nature for hundreds of millions of years. It is a solution right under our feet. We just have to recognize this as a very impactful climate solution with impacts far beyond just carbon. Working with Patch supports our goal to develop and implement an eco-services market that will allow land stewards to economically benefit from the eco-services they provide, such as soil carbon storage. We hope that this new storefront will stimulate the use of nature-based climate solutions.”Today, on Earth Day, the new storefront is live on Grassroots Carbon’s website to make it easier and quicker for anyone, not just large corporations, to achieve their climate goals. Each soil carbon credit represents a metric ton of actual carbon sequestration, as verified through rigorous meter-deep soil measurements. These credits are the highest quality carbon drawdown credits and are verified and certified by independent third parties.Robert Ralph, Partnerships Lead at Patch, said that Patch is proud to power the new Grassroots Carbon storefront, “While we continue to collaborate across many opportunities, Patch is excited to be a technology partner to Grassroots Carbon, a highly innovative soil carbon project developer with strong growth potential where the world needs it most."The Patch-powered storefront on the Grassroots Carbon website also allows buyers to see the impact beyond just carbon. Soil carbon storage credits sold by Grassroots Carbon address many UN Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, such as supporting responsible consumption and production, life on land, and climate action.For more information about Grassroots Carbon, purchasing soil carbon credits, and how they work with those looking to reduce their climate impact and support responsible land stewardship, please visit BuildGrassroots.com ABOUT GRASSROOTS CARBON:Grassroots Carbon is a public benefit LLC focused on helping companies and individuals reduce their carbon footprint by supporting change at a scale that matters, while offering ranchers an easy, transparent way to be rewarded for their regenerative practices. Recarbonize the Soil™ at BuildGrassroots.com. Press Contact: Mandy Saal, Junior Marketing Specialist, Mandy.Saal@BuildGrassroots.com

