April 21, 2022 – Applications for 2022 Jobs and Education for Texans Grant Funding Now Open for Texas ISDs, Open-Enrollment Charter Schools and the Windham School District

Date: April 21, 2022

Media Contact: Angela Woellner Phone: 512-463-8556

TWC invites qualifying educational institutions to apply for funding to support training programs

AUSTIN ⎯ The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) has published a Request for Applications ( RFA ) for the Jobs and Education for Texans ( JET ) grant program for Texas Independent School Districts ( ISDs ), open-enrollment charter schools, and the Windham School District. Through the action of the 87th Texas Legislature and in partnership with the Texas Education Agency ( TEA ), TWC was allocated approximately $50 million to provide grants to these applicants in FY 2022-23. Eligible institutions are invited to apply for grant funding to defray the start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses leading to a license, certificate, or post-secondary degree and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The JET program also supports employers by preparing students for careers in occupations that are identified by local businesses as being in high demand.

The complete RFA solicitation, which includes eligibility, requirements and submission documents can be downloaded from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts (CPA) web page at http://www.txsmartbuy.com/esbddetails/view/32022-00194.

Applications are now open for eligible institutions with a deadline of June 9, 2022. Questions regarding this RFA should be e-mailed to RFAGrants@twc.texas.gov.

Visit the JET homepage at http://www.twc.texas.gov/jet to learn more about the Jobs and Education for Texans grant program and to access the all-new JET Tool Kit for guidance on preparing applications.

###eah