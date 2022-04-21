WYDOT reminds residents to keep signs out of rights-of-way and off traffic poles

The Wyoming Department of Transportation would like to remind residents, businesses, political candidates, and realtors that placing signs along the roadways, on traffic poles or fences along state and federal highways is prohibited.

Wyoming statute (W.S. 24-10-104) states that outdoor advertising must meet certain conditions for placement. Placing signs or objects within highway rights-of-way is prohibited, including on right-of-way fencing or on trees, traffic signs or traffic signal poles within the right-of-way.

Signs in the rights of way and on traffic poles create a distraction to drivers, thus increasing the likelihood of an accident.

In addition to the placement of these signs being prohibited, the accumulation of paper, tape and staples becomes a littering issue. WYDOT works diligently to keep our streets, highways and byways clean.

