Blockverse Partners with Metrix Coin for Player Rewards Within Cryptocurrency Treasure Hunt Mobile App

Crypto project Metrix Coin will contribute MRXb tokens for player discovery in Blockverse’s worldwide cryptocurrency treasure hunt.

We are inspired by what Blockverse is building and are thrilled for Metrix Coin to be a part of their augmented reality treasure hunt.”
— Trent Richards, CEO of Metrix Coin LTD
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CEO of Blockverse, Erik Daniel Garcia, announced the company has established a partnership with Metrix Coin, a cryptocurrency project. Metrix Coin will contribute wrapped MRX (MRXb) cryptocurrency tokens for discovery by players of Blockverse’s augmented reality (AR) mobile application. Whereas MRX is a fork of the QTUM chain, MRXb is the Binance Smart Chain wrapped token.

The Blockverse AR mobile application will allow players to discover and claim treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. Blockverse is partnering with multiple cryptocurrency projects to “airdrop” virtual treasure chests across the planet. Players will use an in-app radar and their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the bounty.

The Metrix Coin website says the cryptocurrency, “combines the best features of both Bitcoin’s UTXO (unspent-transaction-output) and Ethereum’s EVM (Ethereum Virtual Machine).” The token is available on both the Ethereum network and Binance Smart Chain.

“We are inspired by what Blockverse is building and are thrilled for Metrix Coin to be a part of their augmented reality treasure hunt,” said Trent Richards, CEO of Metrix Coin LTD.

Garcia said the terms of the agreement guarantee that “all contributed MRXb tokens will go exclusively to players of our mobile application.”

Follow @bv_metaverse on Twitter and join the Blockverse Discord server to stay up to date on all future developments.

