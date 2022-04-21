New film featuring Theodore Roosevelt National Park released in conjunction with 75th Memorial Park anniversary

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division in partnership with More Than Just Parks will be releasing a short new film along with promotional content pieces promoting Theodore Roosevelt National Park.

“This exciting partnership has resulted in the latest breathtaking new short film on Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “The partnership was established to highlight North Dakota’s unique public lands and provide visitors with new ways to explore these landscapes.”

This is also being released in conjunction with the 75th anniversary of Theodore Roosevelt National Park’s Memorial Park designation on April 25.

On April 25, 1947, President Truman signed a bill that created Theodore Roosevelt National Memorial Park. This included lands that roughly make up the South Unit and the Elkhorn Ranch site today. The North Unit was added to the memorial park on June 12, 1948.

As a memorial park, it was the only one of its kind in the National Park System. Eventually, in addition to a connection with a president, the land was recognized for its diverse cultural and natural resources. On Nov. 10, 1978, the area was given national park status when President Carter signed public law that changed the memorial park to Theodore Roosevelt National Park. This same law placed 29,920 acres of the park under the National Wilderness Preservation System.

“Theodore Roosevelt National Park is a true gem for North Dakota,” National Park Service Superintendent Angie Richman said. “The Memorial Park designation was an integral step in preserving our cultural and natural resources along with honoring Theodore Roosevelt for his conservation efforts.”

This latest installment in the More Than Just Parks award-winning series featuring Theodore Roosevelt National Park was done not only to showcase the amazing recreational opportunities that exist in the park but to underscore the importance of protecting North Dakota’s legendary wild places.

“We could not be more excited to announce the launch of our new film with North Dakota Tourism featuring one of the most spectacular regions in the United States, Theodore Roosevelt National Park,” More Than Just Parks Co-Founder Will Pattiz said. “Encompassing over 70,000 acres, the park boasts a stunning array of breathtaking badlands, snaking rivers, diverse wildlife including our national mammal, and colorful canyons.” The short film is now available and can be viewed at https://belegendary.link/TRNP.