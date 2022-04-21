Submit Release
Kevin O’Leary, CEO and representatives of Bitzero visit North Dakota

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that Kevin O’Leary, a strategic investor of Bitzero and, Akbar Shamji the CEO of Bitzero, and other representatives for the cryptocurrency company visited North Dakota to evaluate potential Bitcoin mining investment opportunities.

During the visit, the Bitzero team met with Gov. Doug Burgum, U.S. Sen. John Hoeven, Commerce representatives, Chief Information Officer Shawn Riley, and other officials.  

“North Dakota has exactly what we need to build sustainable data centers,” said O’Leary, a well-known entrepreneur and a judge on TV’s Shark Tank. “In fact, I know that North Dakota is a great place to do business from my investment in PRx Performance in Fargo, which is one of the most successful companies featured on Shark Tank.”

The state’s abundant natural energy resources and current assets prompted the visit from the cryptocurrency company which anticipates an investment of up to $3 billion, with an established location set-up beginning within the next three to four months.  

“We are very excited to have Kevin, Akbar, and other members of Bitzero visit North Dakota,” Commerce Economic Development and Finance Director Josh Teigen said. “Today’s visit is a follow-up from the initial introduction at Bitcoin 2022 where Commerce promoted North Dakota’s capacity to be the top location to produce the cleanest crypto on earth.”

