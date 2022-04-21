Submit Release
Additional Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 1700 Block of R Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an additional arrest has been made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Sunday, February 20, 2022, in the 1700 block of R Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 9:48 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects then took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

 

Previously, on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, a 16 year-old juvenile female, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

Previously, on Friday, March 11, 2022, a 15 year-old juvenile male, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Armed Robbery (Knife).

 

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Armed Robbery (Knife).

