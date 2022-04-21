Suspects Sought in a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 4200 Block of 1st Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to a Robbery (Force and Violence) and Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Saturday, April 16, 2022, in the 4200 block of 1st Street, Southeast.

At approximately 6:59 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects assaulted the victim and demanded the victim’s vehicle keys. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/4aCbcmXrPsU

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.