PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 74 (York Road) Bridge Replacement Project in Monroe Township, Cumberland County

​Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 74 (York Road) bridge over Yellow Breeches Creek at the intersection of Creek Road in the Town of Brandtsville in Monroe Township, Cumberland County. The purpose of this project is to replace the bridge and provide a safe and efficient two-lane crossing of Yellow Breeches Creek.

The existing two-span bridge has seven steel beams with approximately 43-foot spans supported on a stone masonry pier and abutments. The bridge was built in 1932 and reconstructed in 1982.

Proposed construction will replace the existing bridge with a prestressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge that has a single 100-foot span. The new bridge will provide two 11-foot-wide lanes with 8-foot-wide shoulders and will have no weight restrictions. In addition to replacing the bridge, the roadway curve on the north approach will be reconstructed and slightly re-aligned with a flatter curve. No work will occur on the south side of the railroad tracks on the south approach.

This section of York Road has an average daily traffic volume of 7,318 vehicles.

During construction, both York Road and Creek Road will be detoured. The detour for Route 74 is approximately 14 miles and uses Route 15 to Route 2004 (West Lisburn Road) to Route 174 (Boiling Springs Road). The truck restrictions on Route 174 will be temporarily removed for the duration of the detour. The detour for Creek Road is approximately 4 miles and uses T-561 (Sheaffer Road), Route 1007 (Locust Point Road), Route 2008 (Park Place), Route 74 (York Road), Route 2006 (Lutztown Road), T-550 (Leidigh Road), and T-651 (Kuhn Road). The routes can be found under the "Resources" section on the right side of this webpage.

Boat traffic on the Yellow Breeches Creek will be asked to portage their vessels around the work area during the removal of the pier.

The project is currently in design and construction work is anticipated to begin in late 2023 with completion by winter 2024.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and solicit public input, questions, or concerns regarding the project.

A digital version of this plans display will be available to view online for 30 days.

