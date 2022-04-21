Route 896 (New London Road/Newark Road) Lane Closures Next Week for Resurfacing in Chester County- New traffic pattern planned at Route 896 (Newark Road) and Route 796 (Jennersville Road) Intersection

King of Prussia, PA – Motorists traveling in both directions on Route 896 (New London Road/Newark Road) will encounter lane closures at night between Gypsy Hill Road and Hutchinson Road in Penn, New London, and Franklin townships, Chester County, on Sunday, April 24, through Friday, April 29, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, for milling and paving operations under a project to repair and resurface more than 50 miles of state highways in Chester County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Under this improvement project, a new traffic pattern will be implemented next week to allow for through traffic for motorists traveling northbound on Route 896 (Newark Road) and southbound on Route 796 (Jennersville Road) at that intersection. The southbound Route 896 (Newark Road) approach will be realigned using pavement markings to improve sight distance for motorists who will continue to use the stop sign at the intersection.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and slowdowns will occur during construction. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Under this improvement project, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highway with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadway and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.

Allan Myers, LP of Worcester, Montgomery County, is the general contractor on this $10.8 million resurfacing project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

