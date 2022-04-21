Governor Ron DeSantis Announces 57-Day 2022 Gulf Red Snapper Recreational Season

DESTIN, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the 2022 Gulf red snapper recreational season which will total 57 days, the longest season since the state assumed management of red snapper and will include both a summer and fall season. Those fishing from private recreational vessels in state and federal waters in the Gulf and charter vessels without a federal reef fish permit who are limited to fishing in state waters will be able to participate in the 2022 Gulf red snapper season.

“Snapper season is one of the most exciting times to be fishing in Florida, and I am excited to announce the longest season since the state took over management of red snapper,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “People travel from all over to enjoy the recreational opportunities we have in Florida that can’t be found anywhere else. Florida is proud to continue providing access and opportunities to all who want to experience the Fishing Capital of the World.”

The 45-day summer season will begin on June 17 and continue through July 31. The 12-day fall season is the longest fall season since the beginning of state management and spans the following dates:

October 8-9

October 15-16

October 22-23

November 11-13 (Veteran’s Day Weekend)

November 25-27 (Weekend after Thanksgiving)

“On behalf of FWC and our Commissioners, we would like to thank Governor DeSantis for his leadership on this issue,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Chairman Rodney Barreto. “We are proud to be able to provide fishing opportunities to the residents and visitors of the State, maintaining that Florida is the Fishing and Boating Capital of the World!”

“Gulf red snapper season is a harvest opportunity that Florida residents eagerly anticipate each year,” said Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission Director Eric Sutton. “Our agency looks forward to providing multiple days of red snapper harvest opportunities in Gulf state and federal waters this season.”

“Up here in the Panhandle, the red snapper is one of our most important fisheries,” said Justin Leake, Owner, Panama City Inshore. “We want to thank you Governor for not only helping to manage these fisheries but also, your clean water initiatives. What you are doing right now is going to help us have access to these fisheries and ensure that they are here for our kids as well.”

“For decades we have been proud to be known as the worlds luckiest fishing village,” said Jennifer Adams, Director, Okaloosa County Tourist Development. “And as you stand here today in Destin Harbor, you can see why. The impact of fishing extends far beyond our docks. This past year visitors spent more than $736 million in our community and that money goes directly back to the local economy.”

If you plan to fish for red snapper in state or federal waters from a private recreational vessel, even if you are exempt from fishing license requirements, you must sign up as a State Reef Fish Angler (annual renewal required) at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.

Find more on recreational snapper regulations here.