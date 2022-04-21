Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $872,000 Awarded to Senate District Seventeen for Infrastructure Improvements

Norristown, PA – April 21, 2022 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) has announced over $872,000 in state funds awarded to District Seventeen through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

“I am glad to see this funding awarded to East Norriton and Upper Merion Township projects,” said Senator Cappelletti. “Investing in our infrastructure by making our roads and bridges safer and more accessible benefits the entire community, increasing the quality of life for all members of the community who are regularly using our roadways.”

Reflecting PennDOT’s commitment to improving local infrastructure, several of the projects will also help local governments improve roadways, address pedestrian and accessibility concerns, and help bridges in need of repair or replacement.

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on criteria such as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

In Senate District Seventeen, East Norriton and Upper Merion Townships will be receiving awards:

East Norriton Township – $92,500 for the rehabilitation of three locally-owned and maintained bridges on Hannah, Woodland, and Norris Avenues over Stony Creek watershed tributaries.

Upper Merion Township – $780,000 for the complete replacement of the culvert over Abrams Run on Brownlie Road between Avon and Redwood Roads.

The funds were announced as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement today that 56 highway, bridge, transit, and bike and pedestrian projects in 28 counties were selected for $47.8 million in funding through the Multimodal Transportation Fund.

PennDOT anticipates accepting Multimodal Transportation Fund applications in fall 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.pa.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects & Programs” button.

