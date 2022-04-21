Night Work Scheduled on SB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

Harrisburg, PA – Night work is scheduled to begin this Sunday on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg.
PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, will perform bridge deck and barrier repairs from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday nights beginning Sunday, April 24. The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete.
Lane restrictions will be in place from Cameron Street just north of the 2nd Street Exit (Exit 43) in Harrisburg to the Cumberland County line.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.
Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.
Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018
