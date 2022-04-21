Night Work Scheduled on SB I-83 South Bridge in Harrisburg

Contractor to perform deck and barrier repairs

Harrisburg, PA – Night work is scheduled to begin this Sunday on southbound Interstate 83 on the John Harris Memorial (South) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River in the City of Harrisburg.

PennDOT bridge maintenance contractor JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, will perform bridge deck and barrier repairs from 8:00 PM to 6:00 AM Sunday through Thursday nights beginning Sunday, April 24. The work is expected to take about three weeks to complete.

Lane restrictions will be in place from Cameron Street just north of the 2nd Street Exit (Exit 43) in Harrisburg to the Cumberland County line.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to slow down when approaching and traveling through work zones for their safety as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.