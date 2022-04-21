Blockverse Announces Cryptocurrency Partnership With Ballswap (BSP) for Augmented Reality Metaverse Treasure Hunt

Submit Release
Crypto project Bitball has agreed to contribute Ballswap (BSP) tokens for players to discover in Blockverse’s worldwide cryptocurrency treasure hunt.

Partnering with Blockverse gives us a fantastic opportunity to introduce our token to a whole new audience of both crypto-natives and crypto-newbies.”
— Brij Mohan, CEO & Founder of BitBall
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockverse CEO Erik Daniel Garcia announced the company has established a partnership with cryptocurrency project BitBall. Per the terms of the agreement, BitBall will contribute Ballswap (BSP) cryptocurrency tokens for discovery by players of the forthcoming Blockverse augmented reality (AR) mobile application.

The Blockverse AR mobile application will allow players to discover and claim treasure chests filled with cryptocurrency. Garcia said Blockverse is partnering with multiple cryptocurrency projects to “airdrop” virtual treasure chests across the planet. Players will use an in-app radar and their smartphone’s camera to navigate to the treasure chests and claim the bounty.

“When we learned about Blockverse’s innovative AR treasure hunt, we knew we wanted our token included in the treasure chests,” said Brij Mohan, CEO and Founder of BitBall. “Partnering with Blockverse gives us a fantastic opportunity to introduce our token to a whole new audience of both crypto-natives and crypto-newbies.”

BitBall describes their Ethereum-based Ballswap token as, “The BitBall ecosystem’s DeFi protocol and governance token empowering a DEX swapper with more features.” The DEX (decentralized exchange), Ballswapper, allows users to trade between ERC-20 tokens along with opportunities to earn income by adding liquidity.

Garcia said the agreement with BitBall guarantees that “all the Ballswap tokens contributed will go exclusively to players of our mobile application.”

Garcia stated the Ballswap announcement is, “the first of several partnerships with crypto projects.” He said the company will share more partnership details in the coming days.

