NEWS

Notice of Intent Filed with State Register (LAC 7:XIII.1303, 1315, 1319, 1321, 1327, 1329, 1332, 1335, 1337, and 1341) – Industrial Hemp Rules and Regulations Change

April 11, 2022

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry filed a Notice of Intent with the State Register that the Department intends to amend rules LAC 7:XIII.1303, 1315, 1319, 1321, 1327, 1329, 1332, 1335, 1337, and 1341 of the Industrial Hemp Rules and Regulations. The proposed amendments are being made in accordance with and in relation to: adding additional definitions, clarifying statutory references, adding a USDA form to documentation requirements and notification of analysis release, adding approved varieties and prohibited varieties to approval requirements, adding prohibited variety to prohibitions, adding more categories to production reports, clarifying THC level for negligent violations, adding the USDA platform system for LDAF reporting and clarifying which industrial hemp plants are subject to destruction. The Notice of Intent will be published in the April 2022 State Register.

Interested persons may submit written comments, data, opinions, and arguments regarding the proposed Rule. Written submissions must be directed to Lester Cannon, Department of Agriculture and Forestry, 5825 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 70806 and must be received no later than 4 p.m. on May 10, 2022.

Notice of Intent