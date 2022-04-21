Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of Benning Road, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, in the 1500 block of Benning Road, Northeast.

At approximately 2:38 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspect then fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 22 year-old Mimiko Sayyed, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).