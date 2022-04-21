General Services Announces RFP for Design & Construction Services for the Eastern Correctional Institution in Wicomico County￼

April 21, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced the department’s publication for the construction services at the Eastern Correctional Institution in Wicomico County, Maryland. The request for proposals (RFP) is seeking available bids for the construction of the high temperature hot water/steam distribution system and perimeter security fence system improvements.

The scope of this project is the replacement of the entire double perimeter security fence, installation of the state-of-the-art surveillance, fence approach and fence climb security systems, replacement of both sally-ports, replacement of all the perimeter pole lights with energy efficient LED lights, installation of steam pipe to the food services building and installation of a high temperature hot water loop around the perimeter of the facility to provide hot water and heat to the housing units.

The RFP and all future agency RFPs are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

https://vendors-emma.maryland.gov/page.aspx/en/bpm/process_manage_extranet/44069

Interested parties who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

The General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

The Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMMA.Maryland.gov

