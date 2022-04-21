Submit Release
News Search

There were 737 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,982 in the last 365 days.

GIA FashionVerse Opening Up PreSale Of 500 NFT This May

GIA FashionVerse has announced a presale of 500 NFTs on May 8th in two phases. The presale is set to be followed by a mega sale.

BULGARIA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GIA FashionVerse has decided to join Opensea's NFT space. It consists of a 6600-piece NFT collection produced at random and stored on the Ethereum blockchain. Those who opt to join the GIA FashionVerse will be eligible for a variety of privileges, including community benefits, modeling jobs, AR shopping experiences, and VR fashion shows within the metaverse. The presale is presently accessible at a fixed floor price of 0.02 ETH, and early-bird NFT holders can take advantage of a fantastic opportunity because the main sale will begin at 0.5 ETH.

One of the company's senior spokesmen was quoted as saying, ”We are delighted to be a part of the metaverse chain and become the next great thing in the world of fashion. We're hoping to generate the perfect excitement with our presale, which will allow us to announce our big arrival in style."

Early birds will have access to the best-whitelisted locations, as well as airdrops and community awards. The NFTs can also be utilized to make three-dimensional avatars. Participants will also be able to participate in various fashion community events, gaining the necessary exposure and experience to enhance their portfolio and profile properly.

Once the presale happens, it will be followed by a huge mega sale of the rest of the 6100 NFTs. Next in line will be a mega giveaway followed by a special ETH airdrop. All NFT holders will have access to the GIA FashionVerse club, which will conduct real-life fashion events and parties worldwide. The development and marketing departments have been awarded 50% of the budget for the GIA FashionVerse. After that, the wearable collection will be released.

Those interested in learning more about this fashion metaverse, as well as the various features and benefits it has to offer, should go to https://www.giafashionverse.club or visit their Twitter handle @ClubGia or visit their Discord link at https://discord.com/invite/k5ztHr6b


About Gia FashionVerse
Gia FashionVerse was designed to officially announce Gia's blockchain world arrival. They've been providing a variety of fashion-related community perks, and on May 8th, they'll be holding a presale for tokens.

Veneta Tosheva
GIA FashionVerse
+359 888876112
info@giafashionverse.club
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

GIA FashionVerse Opening Up PreSale Of 500 NFT This May

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.