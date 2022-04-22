Thanicare Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Moody Designs In Wood
Thanicare, a reseller of pet memorial products, announced today they have entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Moody Designs In Wood.
We're offering unique, one-of-a-kind pet urns fabricated from walnut, cherry, and birch. There's even an oak pet urn and a white cedar pet urn.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanicare, a San Diego-based reseller of pet memorial products, announced today they have entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Moody Designs In Wood. The collaboration leverages the respective strengths of the two companies to create compelling value for pet owners nationwide. "We began collaborating with Moody Designs In Wood about six months ago, to great success," said Ron Robinson, Founder of Thanicare. "I am thrilled we're able to work together to help families memorialize their beloved animal companions."
— Ron Robinson
Custom Pet Urns
As part of the collaboration, Thanicare has rolled out the Grateful Memories collection of custom pet urns handcrafted by woodworking artist Jim Moody. The collection includes wooden pet urns for dogs, and cat urns for ashes, and is sold exclusively on Thanicare.com. "We're offering unique, one-of-a-kind pet urns fabricated from walnut, cherry, and birch. There's even an oak pet urn and a white cedar pet urn," added Robinson.
Moody, who lives and works near Nashville, is known for creating handcrafted pieces that blend form and function. Among his best-known works are handmade wood pens fabricated from signature materials, especially cherry. "I played around with different concepts of what 'Grateful Memories' means to me, and while creating the design, I strived to convey a feeling of continuous remembrance, "says Jim Moody, Owner of Moody Designs In Wood. "I want pet parents to experience the beauty of the wood on a daily basis, and hopefully find the same peace that I do."
Thanicare also indicated plans to donate 1% of the annual sales to animal charities. "The more successful we are, the more we're able to give back," said Robinson." Jim has created a line of wood pet urns where the grain runs uninterrupted around the the corners. We're excited to share these beautiful keepsakes with pet parents nationwide."
About Thanicare
Thanicare offers pet memorial products that you can purchase online or over the phone. At Thanicare, our mission is to provide an unparalleled customer services experience for the families that reach out to us during their time of need. For more information about Thanicare, visit the website at thanicare.com.
About Moody Designs In Wood
Moody Designs in Wood is a specialized, niche woodworking business located in the Nashville, TN area. Jim Moody is the principle of the business and has been making furniture and one-of-a-kind pieces for customers for almost 20 years. Jim specializes in exotic woods for their unique look and beauty, and creates spectacular cutting boards of various designs, customized to a buyer’s exact specifications. Cedar urns are his latest project in collaboration with Thanicare to memorialize beloved pets. For more information about Moody Designs In Wood, visit the website at moodydesignsinwood.com.
Ron Robinson
Thanicare
+1 (888) 845-7555
ron@thanicare.com
Visit us on social media:
Other