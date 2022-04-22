Submit Release
News Search

There were 742 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,639 in the last 365 days.

Thanicare Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Moody Designs In Wood

Thanicare - White Cedar Pet Urns Ad - Pet Urns for Dogs

White Cedar Pet Urns

Thanicare, a reseller of pet memorial products, announced today they have entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Moody Designs In Wood.

We're offering unique, one-of-a-kind pet urns fabricated from walnut, cherry, and birch. There's even an oak pet urn and a white cedar pet urn.”
— Ron Robinson
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanicare, a San Diego-based reseller of pet memorial products, announced today they have entered into an exclusive collaboration agreement with Moody Designs In Wood. The collaboration leverages the respective strengths of the two companies to create compelling value for pet owners nationwide. "We began collaborating with Moody Designs In Wood about six months ago, to great success," said Ron Robinson, Founder of Thanicare. "I am thrilled we're able to work together to help families memorialize their beloved animal companions."

Custom Pet Urns

As part of the collaboration, Thanicare has rolled out the Grateful Memories collection of custom pet urns handcrafted by woodworking artist Jim Moody. The collection includes wooden pet urns for dogs, and cat urns for ashes, and is sold exclusively on Thanicare.com. "We're offering unique, one-of-a-kind pet urns fabricated from walnut, cherry, and birch. There's even an oak pet urn and a white cedar pet urn," added Robinson.

Moody, who lives and works near Nashville, is known for creating handcrafted pieces that blend form and function. Among his best-known works are handmade wood pens fabricated from signature materials, especially cherry. "I played around with different concepts of what 'Grateful Memories' means to me, and while creating the design, I strived to convey a feeling of continuous remembrance, "says Jim Moody, Owner of Moody Designs In Wood. "I want pet parents to experience the beauty of the wood on a daily basis, and hopefully find the same peace that I do."

Thanicare also indicated plans to donate 1% of the annual sales to animal charities. "The more successful we are, the more we're able to give back," said Robinson." Jim has created a line of wood pet urns where the grain runs uninterrupted around the the corners. We're excited to share these beautiful keepsakes with pet parents nationwide."

About Thanicare

Thanicare offers pet memorial products that you can purchase online or over the phone. At Thanicare, our mission is to provide an unparalleled customer services experience for the families that reach out to us during their time of need. For more information about Thanicare, visit the website at thanicare.com.

About Moody Designs In Wood

Moody Designs in Wood is a specialized, niche woodworking business located in the Nashville, TN area. Jim Moody is the principle of the business and has been making furniture and one-of-a-kind pieces for customers for almost 20 years. Jim specializes in exotic woods for their unique look and beauty, and creates spectacular cutting boards of various designs, customized to a buyer’s exact specifications. Cedar urns are his latest project in collaboration with Thanicare to memorialize beloved pets. For more information about Moody Designs In Wood, visit the website at moodydesignsinwood.com.

Ron Robinson
Thanicare
+1 (888) 845-7555
ron@thanicare.com
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Thanicare Announces Exclusive Collaboration with Moody Designs In Wood

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.