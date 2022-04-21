Unemployment Rates Down, Jobs Up in Nearly All Metros in March
SPRINGFIELD - The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in thirteen Illinois metropolitan areas and increased in one in March according to preliminary data released today by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES). Jobs were up in all metro areas with the exception of one.
"Illinois' economy continues on a positive trajectory," said Deputy Governor Andy Manar. "We stand ready to support job seekers and employers with innovative resources to connect across the state."
The metro areas which had the largest over-the-year percentage increases in total nonfarm jobs were the Bloomington MSA (+6.6%, +5,800), the Chicago Metropolitan Division (+5.1%, +177,600), and the Elgin Metro (+5.0%, +11,900). Total nonfarm jobs were down slightly in Kankakee MSA (-0.5%, -200). Industries that saw job growth in a majority of metro areas included: Leisure & Hospitality (fourteen areas); Government (thirteen areas); Wholesale Trade (twelve areas); Manufacturing, Professional & Business Services, and Other Services (ten areas each); Mining & Construction, and Education & Health Services (eight areas each).
The metro areas with the largest unemployment rate decreases were the Chicago Metropolitan Division (-2.3 points to 4.5%), the Decatur MSA (-2.1 points to 6.8%) and the Davenport-Moline-Rock Island IA-IL MSA (-2.0 points to 4.3%). The unemployment rate increased in the Rockford MSA +0.2 point to 8.5%. The unemployment rate decreased over-the-year in 101 counties and increased in one.
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March 2022*
|
March 2021**
|
Over-the-Year Change
|
Bloomington
|
3.7%
|
5.2%
|
-1.5
|
Carbondale-Marion
|
4.5%
|
6.3%
|
-1.8
|
Champaign-Urbana
|
3.8%
|
5.3%
|
-1.5
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights
|
4.5%
|
6.8%
|
-2.3
|
Danville
|
5.6%
|
7.3%
|
-1.7
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, IA-IL
|
4.3%
|
6.3%
|
-2.0
|
Decatur
|
6.8%
|
8.9%
|
-2.1
|
Elgin
|
5.4%
|
7.3%
|
-1.9
|
Kankakee
|
6.0%
|
7.7%
|
-1.7
|
Lake-Kenosha, IL-WI
|
4.8%
|
6.3%
|
-1.5
|
Peoria
|
5.3%
|
7.0%
|
-1.7
|
Rockford
|
8.5%
|
8.3%
|
0.2
|
Springfield
|
4.5%
|
6.4%
|
-1.9
|
St. Louis (IL-Section)
|
4.1%
|
5.8%
|
-1.7
|
Illinois Statewide
|
4.7%
|
6.7%
|
-2.0
|
* Preliminary I ** Revised
|
|
|
Total Nonfarm Jobs (Not Seasonally Adjusted) - March 2022
|
Metropolitan Area
|
March
|
March
|
Over-the-Year
|
|
2022*
|
2021**
|
Change
|
Bloomington MSA
|
93,100
|
87,300
|
5,800
|
Carbondale-Marion MSA
|
57,400
|
55,600
|
1,800
|
Champaign-Urbana MSA
|
116,400
|
113,600
|
2,800
|
Chicago-Naperville-Arlington Heights Metro Division
|
3,685,200
|
3,507,600
|
177,600
|
Danville MSA
|
25,900
|
25,600
|
300
|
Davenport-Moline-Rock Island MSA
|
179,500
|
174,700
|
4,800
|
Decatur MSA
|
47,800
|
46,600
|
1,200
|
Elgin Metro Division
|
249,700
|
237,800
|
11,900
|
Kankakee MSA
|
42,400
|
42,600
|
-200
|
Lake-County-Kenosha County Metro Division
|
410,300
|
398,400
|
11,900
|
Peoria MSA
|
163,800
|
160,000
|
3,800
|
Rockford MSA
|
142,300
|
138,000
|
4,300
|
Springfield MSA
|
107,100
|
103,000
|
4,100
|
Illinois Section of St. Louis MSA
|
234,600
|
233,100
|
1,500
|
Illinois Statewide
|
5,931,100
|
5,689,900
|
241,200
|
* Preliminary | **Revised
|
|
|
Not Seasonally Adjusted Unemployment Rates (percent) for Local Counties and Areas
|
Labor Market Area
|
Mar 2022
|
Mar 2021
|
Over the Year Change
|
Mattoon-Charleston Area
|
|
|
|
Clark County
|
4.8 %
|
6.5 %
|
-1.7
|
Coles County
|
4.3 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.3
|
Cumberland County
|
3.7 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.5
|
Douglas County
|
3.2 %
|
4.0 %
|
-0.8
|
Edgar County
|
3.6 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.1
|
Moultrie County
|
3.1 %
|
4.0 %
|
-0.9
|
Shelby County
|
4.0 %
|
5.0 %
|
-1.0
|
Effingham Area
|
|
|
|
Clay County
|
5.0 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.3
|
Crawford County
|
4.2 %
|
6.1 %
|
-1.9
|
Effingham County
|
3.2 %
|
4.7 %
|
-1.5
|
Fayette County
|
4.7 %
|
6.4 %
|
-1.7
|
Jasper County
|
3.8 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.7
|
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
|
|
|
|
Clinton County
|
3.0 %
|
3.9 %
|
-0.9
|
Hamilton County
|
3.8 %
|
5.2 %
|
-1.4
|
Jefferson County
|
5.1 %
|
6.8 %
|
-1.7
|
Marion County
|
5.0 %
|
6.3 %
|
-1.3
|
Washington County
|
2.3 %
|
2.9 %
|
-0.6
|
Wayne County
|
3.9 %
|
5.5 %
|
-1.6
|
Other Areas
|
|
|
|
LWIA 21
|
4.2 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.4
|
LWIA 23
|
4.1 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.5
|
LWIA 24
|
4.2 %
|
5.9 %
|
-1.7
|
LWIA 25
|
4.8 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.8
|
LWIA 26
|
4.9 %
|
6.6 %
|
-1.7
|
Southeastern EDR
|
4.1 %
|
5.6 %
|
-1.5
South Central Illinois Highlights
Mattoon - Charleston Area
March 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +500 compared to one year ago.
Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+300), Government (+275), Financial Activities (+200), Other Services (+75), Manufacturing (+75), Construction (+25), Educational and Health Services (+25), and Natural Resources and Mining (+25).
Payrolls decreased in Professional and Business Services (-450), and Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-125). No employment change was reported in Information.
Effingham Area
Total nonfarm employment in March 2022 increased by +1,700 compared to last year.
Employment gains were posted in Leisure and Hospitality (+425), Construction (+350), Manufacturing (+300), Government (+225), Educational and Health Services (+225), Professional and Business Services (+100), Financial Activities (+75), and Other Services (+25). No change was reported in Natural Resources and Mining. Employment declined in Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (-25), and Information (-25).
Centralia - Mt. Vernon Area
March 2022 total nonfarm employment increased by +900 since March 2021. Employment increased in Government (+475), Professional and Business Services (+175), Leisure and Hospitality (+150), Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (+150), Other Services (+100), Information (+25), Construction (+25) and Natural Resources and Mining (+25). No change was reported in Financial Activities.
Payrolls decreased in Educational and Health Services (-175), and Manufacturing (-75).
Note: Monthly 2021 unemployment rates and total nonfarm jobs for Illinois metro areas were revised in February and March 2022, as required by the U.S. BLS. Comments and tables distributed for prior metro area news releases should be discarded as any records or historical analysis previously cited may no longer be valid.