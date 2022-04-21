Submit Release
The Hip Hop Blvd Mentorship Movement

Curtis Sherrod, Big Brothers and Big Sisters in association with Al Pizarro & Hip Hop Boulevard present The Hip Hop BLVD Mentorship Movement

BRONX, NY, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curtis Sherrod and Big Brothers and Big Sisters in association with Al Pizarro and Hip Hop Boulevard present a special event on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 called The Hip Hop Blvd Mentorship Movement.

Our goal is to shine a light on mentors and their impact on Hip Hop Culture. It’s difficult to make it in life on your own. It’s so helpful to have a mentor.

The youth today need support and we are looking to champion that. Big Brothers and Big Sisters is one of Americas oldest and largest mentorship organizations. If you have the interest and the time we can show you how you can be a valuable option to young people. Our mission is to build and support mentoring relationships to ignite the biggest possible futures for youth.

Hip Hop Boulevards goal is to bring positive change to communities worldwide, while creating awareness of Hip Hop’s origins. One of the ways that they serve is by the iconic Award ceremonies that they have been successfully producing. Acting together and with your help we can make a difference.

Legends will be honored and memories will be made.

Where: Con Sofrito
1315 Commerce Ave, Bronx, N.Y, 10461
Time: 5pm - 9:30pm

We will be honoring :
Ralph McDaniels - Video Music Box
Debra Harris - Hush Tours
Christopher Emdin - Educator
Maria Davis - Promotor/Activist
Petawane - Song Stylist extrodinaire
Ahmed Rodriguez - Power 105.1
Curtis Sherrod - Hip Hop Impresario
And posthumously Franklin Haile, aka MC Frank Jugga

Music provided by DJ Phase

Food, Wine and Beverages provided 6pm - 8:00pm

For more info contact Curtis Sherrod email: Csherrod@bigsnyc.org or Renee Mickens email: research@hiphopblvd.net

Renee Mickens
Royal Hustler Company
+1 917-373-9083
Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.