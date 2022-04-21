Wireless Charging Technology Market Importance in the electric vehicles is further expected to boost the growth by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Wireless Charging Technology Market Size – USD 3.52 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.8%,

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Wireless Charging Technology Market size reached USD 3.52 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a significantly robust CAGR of 23.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Global wireless charging technology market growth is primarily driven by growing demand for wireless charging technology technologies and devices, and demand is especially high in the healthcare industry. Growing demand for electric vehicles is further expected to boost growth of the global wireless charging technology market growth over the forecast period.

The Global Wireless charging technology Market Demand for electric cars is growing at a rapid pace due to advantages such as reduced maintenance and cost-effective functionality. Electric vehicles (EVs) are powered by battery packs, which are charged with electricity. Over the years, car manufacturers have initiated utilizing wireless charging technology because the technology is novel and convenient to use. Report offers extensive knowledge and information about the Wireless charging technology market pertaining to market size, market share, growth influencing factors, opportunities, and current and emerging trends.

The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Wireless charging technology market. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the international market to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Wireless charging technology market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are: Texas Instruments Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Qualcomm Incorporated, WiTricity Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V, Powermat Technologies Ltd, TDK Corporation, Energous Corporation, Ossia Inc., and ZenS B.V.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Wireless charging technology market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Wireless charging technology market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Emergen Research has segmented the global wireless charging technology market on the basis of technology, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Radio Frequency

Inductive

Resonance

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Wireless charging technology market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Wireless charging technology industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Wireless charging technology market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Wireless charging technology industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

Market segment by region / country:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico, etc.)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

