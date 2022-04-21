Active World Club Rewards Token (AWRT) Announces New Listings, SWFT Blockchain and Leading Global Crypto Exchange LBank

AWRT-The Rewards Token for the Active World Club

New Listings Expand the Reach of AWRT to Over 7.9 Million Registered Users from Over 200 Countries

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Active World Club (AWC) today announced that its rewards token AWRT, has secured new listings on the SWFT blockchain and the LBank Cryptocurrency Exchange.

SWFT is a simple, fast, and secure cross-chain swap supporting 300+ cryptocurrencies on ETH, BSC, POLYGON, HECO, and 30+ additional blockchains. SWFT has over 1.5 Million registered users from over 80 countries.

Founded in 2015, LBank crypto exchange provides versatile trading opportunities with 97 tokens, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Zcash. LBank is one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges Bosting over 4.3 Million users from more than 200 countries.

Active World Club COO, Beau Kelley commented, “This is a dynamic time in the history of AWRT. The strategic relationships with SWFT & LBank will expand the reach and ease use of AWRT within the greater crypto ecosystem. The Club is excited to see the opportunities that avail themselves through this listing and all the pairings that come along with it.”

These new listings expose the Active World Club rewards token, AWRT, to nearly 8 Million registered users all over the world. This announcement comes on the heels of AWRT becoming listed on CoinGecko and its 10 Million monthly users. AWC expects more listings to further expand the reach of AWRT in the coming weeks.

About Active World Club

The AWC mission is to create a platform to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies. Memberships are tailored to all who have a common desire to foster creativity, trade, and community enrichment. With social censorship being more prevalent than ever, the team at AWC created a safe space for all members to share ideas and opinions, respectfully. Joining our community is fast and secure; simply build your profile to immediately gain access to all AWC member features. For more information about Active World Club please visit www.activeworldclub.com or email concierge@activeworldclub.com.

About SWFT Blockchain

SWFT Blockchain is a next-generation, cross-chain transfer platform and payment network. SWFT Blockchain’s technology combines blockchain, machine learning and big data to enable direct swaps between over 200 cryptocurrencies at record speeds. SWFT Blockchain’s cryptocurrency transfer platform and wallet app feature one-click in-wallet transfers, decentralized transfers, price limit orders, and payments using SWFT Pay; offering a fast, affordable, and secure cryptocurrency experience. For more information about SWFT visit www.swft.pro.

About LBank

LBank Exchange, founded in 2015, is an innovative global trading platform for various crypto assets. LBank Exchange provides its users with safe crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services. It has become one of the most popular and trusted crypto trading platforms with over 6.4 million users from now more than 210 regions around the world. For more information about LBank visit www.LBank.info

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT:

