PoU Water Filtration Market to reach a CAGR over 10.4% - MDC Research

Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market By End User (HORECA and Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) - Global Analysis & Forecast 2022-2030

/EIN News/ -- Pune, April 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A point-of-use water filter treats the water before it reaches a single tap and is mostly installed in kitchens, restaurants, cafes, hotels, hospitals, and airports to provide high-quality, clean, and healthy drinking water. Such systems use advanced filtration techniques including reverse osmosis and carbon filtration.Growing foodservice and hospitality industries, growing awareness among masses regarding water-borne diseases and tremendous aftermarket opportunities are among the primary factors that will drive market growth. Moreover, water has an effect on the taste of food & beverages served at restaurants and cafes, which encourages them to maintain the taste and purity of water.

The global Point of Use Water Filter Market is anticipated to reach a CAGR over 10.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Point of Use Water Filtration Market, By Region

The global point of use water filtration market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America stands to be among the leading markets for point of use filtration at the global level, accounting for a share of over 34% in 2018. Increasing awareness regarding the safety of drinking water, rising adoption of point of use water filtration systems by leading foodservice chains and the extensive presence of local as well as international players driving aftersales opportunities are some of the key factors that will propel market growth.



COMPANY PROFILES(Business Overview, Products Offered, Financial Performance*, Recent Developments) BWT Aktiengesellschaft Brita GmbH 3M Pentair plc Kinetico AQUAPHOR Bilt srl EcoWater Systems LLC U.S. Water Systems US WATER SYSTEMS INC Culligan

Vendor Assessment

Vendor assessment includes a deep analysis of how vendors are addressing the demand in the Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market. The MDC Competetive Scape model was used to assess qualitative and quantitative insights in this assessment. MDC's Competitive Scape is a structured method for identifying key players and outlining their strengths, relevant characteristics, and outreach strategy. MDC's Competitive Scape allows organizations to analyze the environmental factors that influence their business, set goals, and identify new marketing strategies. MDC Research analysts conduct a thorough investigation of vendors' solutions, services, programs, marketing, organization size, geographic focus, type of organization and strategies.

Technology Assessment

Technology dramatically impacts business productivity, growth and efficiency. Technologies can help companies develop competitive advantages, but choosing them can be one of the most demanding decisions for businesses. Technology assessment helps organizations to understand their current situation with respect to technology and offer a roadmap where they might want to go and scale their business. A well-defined process to assess and select technology solutions can help organizations reduce risk, achieve objectives, identify the problem, and solve it in the right way. Technology assessment can help businesses identify which technologies to invest in, meet industry standards, compete against competitors.



Business Ecosystem Analysis

Advancements in technology and digitalization have changed the way companies do business; the concept of a business ecosystem helps businesses understand how to thrive in this changing environment. Business ecosystems provide organizations with opportunities to integrate technology in their daily business operations and improve research and business competency. The business ecosystem includes a network of interlinked companies that compete and cooperate to increase sales, improve profitability, and succeed in their markets. An ecosystem analysis is a business network analysis that includes the relationships amongst suppliers, distributors, and end-users in delivering a product or service.

Regions and Countries Covered

North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Report Coverage

Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market Dynamics, Covid-19 Impact on the Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market, Vendor Profiles, Vendor Assessment, Strategies, Technology Assessment, Product Mapping, Industry Outlook, Economic Analysis, Segmental Analysis, Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market Sizing, Analysis Tables



Vendor Profiles Covered

All Major Tier-1, Tier-2, and Tier-3 companies are covered in this Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market report (25 Vendor Profiles)

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What is the potential of the Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

What are the top strategies that companies adopting in Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

What are the challenges faced by SME’s and prominent vendors in Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

Which region has the highest investments in Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

What are the latest research and activities in Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

Who are the prominent players in Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market?

