Senator Costa Announces $1.7 Million in Grant for Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, Pa.April 21, 2022 − Senator Jay Costa today announced the award of more than $1.75 million in state grant funding for the development of multi modal transportation along Sylvan Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh.

$1.76 million has been awarded through PennDOT to reopen a portion of Sylvan Avenue to pedestrian and bicycle traffic as a public trail parallel to SR 885 that will connect the Hazelwood and Greenfield neighborhoods to job centers in Oakland.

“Whether you’re in a car, on a bike or on foot, the City of Pittsburgh must be safe and accessible,” said Senator Costa. “Adding safe spaces for bikers and walkers is critical to ensure that we can all get around this City, particularly on the roads that take folks from home to work every day.”

This grant is part of the Multimodal Transportation Fund, created by Act 89 of 2013.

PennDOT evaluated the applications and made selections based on such criteria as safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency, and operational sustainability.

Additionally, PennDOT anticipates accepting Multimodal Transportation Fund applications in fall 2022 for Fiscal Year 2023-24 funding. For more information about the program, visit www.penndot.pa.gov and click on Multimodal Program under the “Projects & Programs” button.

