Dee Shaffer’s “Why Is God Punishing Me?” is a potent book that encourages the readers to be grateful no matter what.
“Why Is God Punishing Me?” by Dee Shaffer is an inspiring account purposefully made to let the readers know the truth that offers profound answers.
God does not punish. God forgives, heals, and calls us closer to him. Why is God Punishing Me? profoundly illustrates this very process. "Why Is God Punishing Me?" is a compelling book based on the author's life story where she walks through her journey of pain and trauma. This proves that God does not punish. It serves as an enlightenment to the readers that the overwhelming trials in life are not a punishment but a process that will lead them to content and peaceful life filled with love and joy.
— Dee Shaffer
“Why Is God Punishing Me?” is the creation of published author Dee Shaffer, a writer who wants to share her experiences in life with her readers.
Shaffer writes, “Author Dee Shaffer walks through her journey of trauma and pain to show us how she discovered many of those answers we are all searching for. Just before she gave in to complete despair, she gave everything up to God, allowing her to be the cornerstone of all her decisions. As a result of this transition, she was finally able to receive her healing, know his peace, and experience her miraculous restorative power in every area of her life, including relationships that were beyond repair. God does not punish. God forgives, heals, and calls us closer to her. ‘Why Is God Punishing Me?’ profoundly illustrates this very process.”
Published by Book Vine Press, Shaffer’s new book is a living testament that God has never abandoned anyone.
With this book, the author inspires the readers to always see the brighter side of life, no matter how dark it may seem. She reminds everyone that every trial in life is not a punishment but a process that will help them achieve a more peaceful and joyful life with God.
