Quartz Partners Investment Management Joins Clifton Park-based Quaestus Holdings in Strategic Advisory Partnership

CLIFTON PARK, NY, USA, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartz Partners, the nationally recognized SEC registered institutional investment manager, announced it has joined Quaestus Holdings, a diversified financial service holding company which owns Etico Wealth Management, Etico Partners, and Etico Capital, a merchant bank. The combination will create a privately owned and operated, full-service SEC Registered Investment Adviser, FINRA Broker Dealer, Merchant Bank, and Boutique Portfolio Manager. Collectively they provide enterprise class advisor solutions, resources and growth-centric strategies while maintaining their foundation of advisor-level flexibility and customized support.

The companies said the combination will accelerate the expansion of their investment solutions, national network of financial advisors and the development and deployment of their digital advisory platform. Under the terms, two Quartz principals will assume senior roles: Joe Arena as Chief Investment Officer and Kyle Webber as Chief Operating and Revenue Officer.

Quartz Partners provides investment management services nationally to and through independent investment advisors and institutions using their proprietary macro models. Quartz Partners’ Equity and Spectrum strategies received a 4-star rating from Morningstar and were nationally ranked #3 or better in their respective peer groups by Informa PSN Top Guns for the year ending December 31, 2021. Learn more at: www.quartzpartners.com/ranking.

Joseph Leo, Chief Executive Officer of Etico Wealth Management said “Quartz Partners greatly strengthens our team and broadens our range of services to the investment community and our team of advisors. The foundation of our firm is to empower our financial professionals with the tools and support to grow an exceptional practice unique to them. Our full-service solutions deliver world-class service and efficient, customized technology that's tailored to our financial professionals and their client’s needs.”

“We devoted more than two years searching for the right partner,” Mr. Arena said. “The combination of unique talent, shared culture and a flexible approach made Quaestus an easy choice.”

Quaestus Chairman Scott Weisman said the addition of Quartz is a key driver of the company’s growth story as a nationally recognized independent advisor solutions leader. “Mr. Arena and Mr. Webber have seamlessly integrated into our management team, diversified our revenue streams and will enable our enterprise to continue to grow and scale,” Mr. Weisman said. “We look forward to another year of growth and continuing to strengthen our relationships with our clients.”

Mr. Webber will be based in the company’s Clifton Park, NY, office; Mr. Arena in the company’s new Tampa, FL, area office.

