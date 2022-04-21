At 5.6% CAGR, Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Expected to Reach US$ 260.34 Billion By 2027
The global ride-hailing service market reached a value of US$ 145.21 Billion in 2021. IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 260.34 Billion by 2027.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ride-hailing represents the process of booking customized rides online via transportation network companies (TNCs). They typically work through mobile applications. Ride-hailing services are generally convenient, cost-effective, safe for riders, help offer mobility to senior citizens and people with disabilities, etc. They also display the license plate number and model type of the car to ensure that the customers get into the right vehicle and can share the route details with friends and family members.
Report Metric
Historical: 2016-2021
Base Year: 2021
Forecast Year: 2022-2027
The global ride-hailing service market reached a value of US$ 145.21 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 260.34 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.60% during 2022-2027.
Ride-Hailing Service Market Trends and Drivers:
The emerging trend of on-demand transportation services, on account of flexible routing and ad-hoc scheduling of private automobiles, is primarily stimulating the ride-hailing service market. Besides this, these services allow passengers to have personalized transportation experiences with enhanced in-built safety features, which is further catalyzing the market growth.
Moreover, the expanding gig economy and the growing number of employment opportunities offered by these services are also augmenting the global market. Apart from this, the adoption of autonomous and electric vehicles by ride-hailing services to reduce carbon dioxide emissions is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.
Furthermore, the increasing popularity of mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions to reduce traffic congestion, road injuries, any discomfort associated with traveling among consumers, etc., is anticipated to bolster the ride-hailing service market over the forecasted period.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Global Ride-Hailing Service Market Trends 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Aptiv PLC, Be Group JSC, BlaBlaCar, Bolt Technology OÜ, FREE NOW, Gett, Grab, InDriver, Lyft Inc., Ola Cabs, Ridecell Inc., TomTom N.V. and Uber Technologies Inc.
The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, vehicle type, service type, payment method, location type and end user.
Breakup by Vehicle Type:
• Two-wheeler
• Three-wheeler
• Four-wheeler
• Others
Breakup by Service Type:
• E-hailing
• Car Sharing
• Car Rental
• Others
Breakup by Payment Method:
• Cash
• Online
Breakup by Location Type:
• Urban
• Rural
Breakup by End User:
• Personal
• Commercial
Breakup by Region:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• SWOT Analysis
• Value Chain
• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
