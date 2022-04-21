Massachusetts Monthly Unemployment Claimant Data for the month ending April 2, 2022 

MASSACHUSETTS — MONTHLY UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMANT DATA

BOSTON, MA—April 21, 2022—Massachusetts had a total of 15,406 initial claims for regular Unemployment Insurance (UI) between March 6th and April 2nd, 2022, a reduction of 7,751 claims from the previous four weeks. The largest decreases were seen in: Transportation and Warehousing, down 3,691 claims; Construction, down 1,089 claims; and Food & Accommodation, down 604 claims.

Continued weeks claimed also decreased by a total of 33,942 from the previous month to 265,612. The largest drops were seen in Construction, down 6,899 claims, Food & Accommodation, down 5,003 claims, and Administrative & Waste, down 4,286.

The Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program, which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had a total of 20 initial claims filed and 1,473 continued weeks claimed, a decrease of 573 continued weeks claims from the four weeks prior. The PUA benefits program ended on September 4, 2021.

The Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), which was implemented on May 21, 2020, had a total of 56 initial claims. Continued weeks claimed dropped by 37 to 480 claims. The PEUC program ended on September 4, 2021.

The federal/state Extended Benefits (EB) program which triggered off on July 17, 2021, had no change in initial or continued week claims from the previous month.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) which was implemented on May 21, 2020, and provided an additional $300 a week on top of regular benefits also ended on September 4, 2021.

NOTE: Following the termination of pandemic assistance (PUA, FPUC, PEUC) and long-term benefit (EB) programs, claims reports will be published in conjunction with the Massachusetts Unemployment and Job Estimates monthly releases, at mass.gov/lwd in the News and Updates section. Weekly UI claims reporting can be found at https://www.dol.gov/ui/data.pdf.

All industries saw a decrease in initial claims over the month of March. Similar to initial claims numbers last month, Construction and Food and Accommodation sectors saw major drops. Construction leads with the greatest number of initial claims followed by Healthcare and Social Assistance, and Food & Accommodation. The largest drop in initial claims is seen in Transportation and Warehousing (-85.5%) after a major seasonal spike over the month of February. All industries show similar initial claims trends from prior years (2014 to 2018) during the same period.

More than half of continued claims in March were seen in Construction, Administrative & Waste Management, Food & Accommodation, and Healthcare & Social Assistance. Similar to initial claims trends this month, Construction (-10.0%), Food & Accommodation (-19.6%), Administrative & Waste (-10.7%), Transportation and Warehousing (-31.6%), and Other Services (-12.3%) saw the greatest drops in continued claims.

FIGURE 3: CONTINUED WEEKS CLAIMED (CWC) BY INDUSTRY, MARCH 6 TO APRIL 2, 2022

At the peak of the pandemic, the industries with the highest number of continued claims were Construction, Retail Trade, Food and Accommodation, Health Care and Social Assistance, and Other Services. Construction and Administrative and Waste Management sectors see cyclical increases as expected during the early months of 2022. The steady decline in continued claims in other sectors could be due to the unemployed reaching their 26-week benefit limit or switching to different sectors. About one-fourth of all continued claims over the month of March came from the Construction industry, despite the almost 7,000 decrease in continued claims in this sector over the month.

DEMOGRAPHIC BREAKDOWNS Below we present demographic statistics on ethnicity, gender, and race for all those claimants who filed for a continued week. The below statistics reflect median continued weeks claimed over five weeks, from the week ending March 5th to the week ending April 2nd, 2022. All demographic figures are presented as a percentage of claimants who responded, excluding claimants for whom the information was not available.

REGULAR UI DEMOGRAPHIC FIGURES** Here we present the breakdown by gender, ethnicity, and race of continued claims for Regular UI between March 8th, 2020 and April 2nd, 2022:

**The UI Extensions Demographics Figures series is discontinued because the weekly sample sizes of continued claims for the PEUC and EB programs, which covered the long term unemployed, are too small to be accurately represented graphically.

