Keysight’s Regulatory Test Lab in Malaysia Selects TOYO’s EMC Software

Keysight’s EMI Receiver “N9048B PXE” (left) and TOYO’s Emissions Measurement and Analysis Software “EPX” (right) Anechoic Chamber in Keysight’s Penang Test Lab

Action Provides Product Demonstration Environment for TOYO to Expand EMC Test Solution Sales in Southeast Asia

TOYO Corporation (TSE:8151)

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TOYO Corporation, a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions headquartered in Tokyo, today announced that Keysight’s accredited Regulatory Test Lab in Penang, Malaysia selected TOYO’s internally developed EMC test software for its test facility, and the delivery was completed in February 2022.

Partnering with TOYO’s local distributor, JS Denki Pte. Ltd. (HQ: Singapore), who delivers TOYO’s EMC software and systems and provides technical support in Southeast Asia, TOYO plans to utilize this test lab as a demonstration environment for its latest emissions measurement solution which includes Keysight’s latest EMI receiver, “N9048B PXE” to expand its sales footprint in the region.

The “EPX” Series, TOYO’s high-end Emissions Measurement and Analysis Software, is one of the EMC test software applications delivered to the lab. It was developed by TOYO to take advantage of Keysight’s latest EMI receiver, “N9048B PXE”, and uses two TOYO patented technologies to enable visualization of unnecessary noise that needs to be suppressed and to perform compliance testing at all times.

Founded in 2020, Keysight’s Penang test lab has been accredited as a compliance testing lab by A2LA (The American Association for Laboratory Accreditation) and has been used by companies in the telecommunications, consumer electronics, and automotive industries.

Keysight’s Penang lab is the first accredited test lab in Southeast Asia to introduce the “N9048B PXE” along with TOYO’s Emissions Measurement and Analysis Software. The “EPX” Series is designed to best utilize the PXE’s unique features. The pair together accelerates product development cycles by reducing the time needed to conduct tests and report results.

TOYO continues to contribute to the growing manufacturing industries in Malaysia and other Southeast Asian counties by providing solutions that help accelerate the product development cycle and improve efficiency. For more information on the Keysight Technologies Regulatory Test Lab in Penang, please visit them on the web at https://www.keysight.com/jp/ja/products/services/test-as-a-service-taas/regulatory-test-lab.html.

TOYO’s Emissions Measurement and Analysis Software, “EPX” Series, has enabled highly reliable automatic measurement of radiated emissions of electromagnetic noise without missing important noise by incorporating the Accelerated Time Domain Scan (A-TDS) feature to Keysight’s latest EMI receiver, “N9048B PXE.” The time-domain analysis is possible on measured noise in addition to a frequency domain and allows the timing and frequency of noise appearances to be visualized; this is very effective in identifying the noise sources and taking countermeasures. Based on the knowledge TOYO has gained in its long history of developing EMC software, TOYO has developed patented technologies and made sure compliance testing is performed every time while making it possible to utilize the wide FFT (Fast Fourier Transformation) frequency band of 350MHz in the “N9048B PXE.”

Two features of the “EPX” Series use patented technologies helping to prevent missing important noise when conducting measurements in a wideband range and performing measurements that are compliant with international standards. With these key capabilities, the challenges faced when conducting measurement in a wide bandwidth with the “N9048B PXE” can be overcome.

Feature one is Impulse noise removal which prevents the target electromagnetic noise from being hidden by other noise irrelevant to the measurement like static electricity and so-called click noise. And feature two is Compliance evaluation. This feature allows you to conduct measurements compliant with international standards without relying on the experiences and skills of test engineers.

Other key EPX series features include:

• Highly-reliable automated measurement sequence with A-TDS

• Realtime scan measurement sequence that allows for gapless measurement within FFT bandwidth

• Frequency step measurement sequence that reduces the time for each measurement

• Prescan using QP detector

• Noise analysis after removing impulse noise (PK/MaxHold) that hides other noise in a wide bandwidth

• Automatic adjustment and setting of Dwell Time based on analysis of noise behavior

• Noise data evaluation in time domain

• MS-Office-based reporting feature



About Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow's technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.9B in fiscal year 2021. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

About JS Denki Pte. Ltd.

Since its founding in Singapore in August 2002, JS Denki has been providing professional and highly reliable services as an EMC test solution supplier and system integrator. JS Denki has continued to expand its business in Southeast Asia and China regions after setting up offices in Malaysia and China in 2004 and 2008 respectively. In various countries and areas, they are committed to providing the most effective and reliable EMC test solutions and services by integrating products from the world’s leading suppliers in test systems and offering high-quality technical support. JS Denki Pte. Ltd. Web site: www.jsdenki.com.sg.

About TOYO Corporation

Founded in 1953, TOYO Corporation (Head Office: Tokyo, Japan) contributes to technological innovations as a leading provider of advanced measurement solutions. Through its variety of business segments - ICT (Information and Communication Technologies), Automobiles, Energy, EMC (Electromagnetic Compatibility), Ocean Defense and Security, Software Development, Life Science, and Information Security, the company is focused on providing solutions to emerging markets such as 5G network, clean energy, autonomous vehicle development. TOYO also makes significant R&D investments to develop in-house technologies and products. Its growth strategies include developing its market presence in the United States and China and TOYO has established subsidiaries in both of these important markets. By making available the most advanced market-based solutions, TOYO is at the forefront of helping to shape a safe and environmentally friendly society and develop industries. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.toyo.co.jp/english.