We’re Hiring! Three Uniformed Officer Openings Announced at TBI Offices Across the State

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is seeking interested and qualified candidates for the following positions:

TBI UNIFORMED OFFICER Protective Services Unit 3 Vacancies Davidson County Madison County Knox County

Job Duties: Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position Participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).

Minimum Qualifications: Education and Experience: Graduation from an accredited college or university with an associate’s degree, or 2 years of qualifying coursework.

Substitution of Experience for Education: Qualifying full-time professional law enforcement or police work can be substituted for the required education to a maximum of two years.

Monthly Salary: $2,759 – $4,281

For Additional Information Contact: TBI Human Resources Unit at TBI.HR@tn.gov.

To Apply: Please visit the Tennessee Department of Human Resources website at http://www.tn.gov/careers. For Knox County apply on job opening 30322. For Davidson County apply on job opening 30486. For Madison county apply on job opening 30489. These positions will be posted on April 21, 2022 – April 27, 2022 for five business days.

Pursuant to the State of Tennessee’s Workplace Discrimination and Harassment policy, the State is firmly committed to the principle of fair and equal employment opportunities for its citizens and strives to protect the rights and opportunities of all people to seek, obtain, and hold employment without being subjected to illegal discrimination and harassment in the workplace. It is the State’s policy to provide an environment free of discrimination and harassment of an individual because of that person’s race, color, national origin, age (40 and over), sex, pregnancy, religion, creed, disability, veteran’s status or any other category protected by state and/or federal civil rights laws.

