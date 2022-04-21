Dimitri Krainc, NorthWestern Medicine elected to the Association of American Physicians (AAP)

Dimitri Krainc, MD, PhD, chair and the Aaron Montgomery Ward Professor of Neurology, professor of Neurological Surgery, of Physiology and director of the Simpson Querrey Center for Neurogenetics, was elected to the Association of American Physicians (AAP). Dimitri Krainc MD, Ph.D. Lab

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dimitri Krainc has worked to define key molecular pathways in a variety of neurodegenerative diseases and identify new targets for therapies. Krainc, along with collaborators, discovered the previously unknown role of astrocytes in Parkinson’s disease in a study published in The Journal of Neuroscience and used patient-derived neurons to test a new strategy to treat Parkinson’s disease in a study published in Science Translational Medicine.

“It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by the AAP,” said Krainc, who is also a professor of Neurological Surgery, of Physiology and director of the Simpson Querrey Center for Neurogenetics.

Further, recent studies from the Krainc laboratory — published in Nature and Science — have highlighted the role of mitochondrial and lysosomal dysfunction in Parkinson’s disease, suggesting that direct signaling between these two organelles may represent an important component of the disease.

“My election is a testament to the talented scientists and trainees in my laboratory who work tirelessly to advance scientific knowledge and improve the health of patients with neurodegenerative diseases,” Dimitri Krainc said.

The AAP, founded in 1885, is a society honoring physicians with outstanding credentials in basic or translational biomedical research. The society has 1,200 active members and 700 emeritus and honorary members.

