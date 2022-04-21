Mock Crash Outlines Deadly Consequences of Impaired Driving for High School Students in Blair County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will partner with Tyrone Area High School, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the Blair County district attorney and coroner's offices, and several other area businesses to demonstrate a car crash resulting from impaired driving on Friday, April 22, at 8:15 AM.

The role play exercise begins with students acting out the scene after a deadly crash that involves teen drivers. Authority Emergency Medical Services (AMED), the coroner and others will provide emergency services and passenger transport while police give a detailed crash reconstruction.

PennDOT actively engages in driver safety education programs on a number of topics. Impaired driving continues to top the list of driver behaviors that produce fatal results.

"Vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death among 16 to 24-year-olds," said District 9 Safety Press Officer Monica Jones. "We help young drivers better understand the rules of the road and the seriousness of their actions through events such as crash simulations. They need to know just how dangerous alcohol and drug impaired driving is before it's too late."

This exercise has become an annual part of Senior Safety Day at Tyrone Area High School, with the goal of warning kids about the dangers of impaired and distracted driving ahead of prom and graduation season.

"We want these students to realize that their lives are just starting. Drinking at a graduation party or prom might seem fun, but can end tragically," says Cummins McNitt, driver education teacher, Tyrone Area High School. "Getting them dressed up in accident makeup and going through such a vivid scenario as this, hopefully gets that message across and prompts them to make smart choices."

The event wraps with an adjudication process, complete with a judge, attorneys, and a court ruling. Participants will summarize their observations and offer media availability.

Business and agency partners for this event include:

Blair County District Judge – Hon. Fred B. Miller

Blair County Coroner's Office – Patricia Ross, Ron Forsht

Pennsylvania State Police

Tyrone Borough Police Chief – Jessica Walk

AMED

Bald Eagle Fire Department

Hookies Fire Company

Neptune Fire Department

Russell's Towing

Tyrone Tire and Auto

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

